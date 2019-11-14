e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan film titled Krack, see pics from launch ceremony

The first-look poster of Ravi Teja starrer Krack was unveiled at the film’s launch ceremony. It’s name - Krack - too was revealed.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:11 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Krack stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles.
Krack stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles.
         

Actor Ravi Teja’s new Telugu film with director Gopichand Malineni has been titled Krack. The project which also co-stars Shruti Haasan was officially launched in a ceremony on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Producer Allu Aravind clapped the first shot while writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao switched on the camera. Script was handed over by director Surender Reddy and producer Dil Raju. The first shot was directed by veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja with Allu Aravind.
Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja with Allu Aravind.

Krack is the third time Ravi Teja and Malineni will work together after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home, set neighbourhood records

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

Krack’s team at the launch.
Krack’s team at the launch.

On Thursday, the film’s first look poster was unveiled. The poster features a mugshot of Ravi Teja and he sports a slightly twirled mustache and his eyes look fiery. The poster also revealed that the film will be based on real incidents. While GK Vishnu will crank the camera, SS Thaman will compose music.

Film’s first-look poster too was unveiled.
Film’s first-look poster too was unveiled.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja currently awaits the release of his next film Disco Raja, which has been directed by Vi. Anand and is slated to release on December 20. The film also stars Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh.

According to reports, Disco Raja is a science fiction, a genre that’s rarely explored in Telugu cinema. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. After a string of flops, Ravi has pinned high hopes on Disco Raja and Krack. Both these projects are riding on high expectations and he hopes to bounce back strongly with a hit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Regional Movies