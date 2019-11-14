Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan film titled Krack, see pics from launch ceremony

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:11 IST

Actor Ravi Teja’s new Telugu film with director Gopichand Malineni has been titled Krack. The project which also co-stars Shruti Haasan was officially launched in a ceremony on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Producer Allu Aravind clapped the first shot while writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao switched on the camera. Script was handed over by director Surender Reddy and producer Dil Raju. The first shot was directed by veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja with Allu Aravind.

Krack is the third time Ravi Teja and Malineni will work together after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home, set neighbourhood records

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

Krack’s team at the launch.

On Thursday, the film’s first look poster was unveiled. The poster features a mugshot of Ravi Teja and he sports a slightly twirled mustache and his eyes look fiery. The poster also revealed that the film will be based on real incidents. While GK Vishnu will crank the camera, SS Thaman will compose music.

Film’s first-look poster too was unveiled.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja currently awaits the release of his next film Disco Raja, which has been directed by Vi. Anand and is slated to release on December 20. The film also stars Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh.

According to reports, Disco Raja is a science fiction, a genre that’s rarely explored in Telugu cinema. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. After a string of flops, Ravi has pinned high hopes on Disco Raja and Krack. Both these projects are riding on high expectations and he hopes to bounce back strongly with a hit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more