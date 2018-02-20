Regina Cassandra lands a pivotal role in Sonam Kapoor’s next

Actress Regina Cassandra, who has predominantly worked in southern cinema, is all set to test her luck in Bollywood as she has been signed for an important role in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekho Toh Aisa Laga, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor in the lead. Interestingly, this is not the first Hindi film Regina has signed. Not long ago, she was thrilled to be part of Aankhen 2, but the inside rumour is that the project has been shelved. Aankhen 2 was announced with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ileana D’Cruz. She was to commence work on the project from January 2017.

On signing Aankhen 2, she had said: “For most southern actresses, entry to Bollywood is their ultimate dream. It’s considered a big feat because it’s a bigger platform and the reach is wide. I never expected to be making my Bollywood debut on such a big platform.”

Last seen in Telugu film Awe, in which she played a junkie, Regina will also be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which marks the directorial debut of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly. Her most anticipated Tamil release Nenjam Marappathillai, in which she plays a help turned ghost, is struggling to find a release for over a year now.

