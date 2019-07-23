Saaho new poster: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor have eyes only for each other in the romantic picture

A new poster from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Saaho is out and shows the two actors embracing each other. It also displays the film’s new release date, August 30, 2019.

Shraddha and Prabhas can be seen looking in each other’s eyes in the poster that has a blue tint to it. This is Prabhas’ first film after he wrapped up the massive Baahubali franchise that included.Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Saaho is also Shraddha’s first project in the south industry.

Directed by Sujeeth, the multilingual film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The ensemble cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Saaho was earlier set to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal on Independence Day, August 15. Confirming the change in the film’s release date, a spokesperson for the producers earlier said, “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale.”

The film is said to have an expensive action scene reportedly shot at the cost of Rs 70 crore. Talking about the action sequence, Sujeeth had said in an interview to DNA, “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element.”

