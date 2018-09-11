Saamy Square new trailer: Vikram returns as a loud and angry cop in this sequel. Watch video

Vikram’s is returning to the big screen with the sequel to his 2003 movie Saamy, Saamy Square. The actot reprises the role of Aaru Saamy in the film and has two female actors supporting him in the movie—Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh.

The second trailer released on Monday sees Aaru Saamy beat up villains with a cane and says his popular dialogue “Naa Police illa porukki (I am not a police, I am a thug)”. While the first film was charming and entertaining at the same time, the trailer for the second film proved to be unbearable due to its loudness.

The audiences have grown to love Vikram in his other avatars such as John in Dhruva Natchathiram but the film’s director, Hari, seems stuck in this genre of films that solely depend on dramatic action sequences, some songs and an angry looking hero.

Hari is also the man behind the hit franchise Singham. While the first and second parts were well-received at the box office, it is still making the internet laugh with a tonne of jokes at its expense. Saamy Square, in that sense, is a gold mine for meme lovers.

Fans of Vikram’s acting, however, may not appreciate the extra effects that come with his introduction. Like the earth splitting open as takes a step or the wind on his face when he delivers dialogues.

Saamy Square is produced by Shibu Thameens and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Bobby Simha as the antagonist and will see supporting roles played by Sorri and Prabhu. The film is slated to release later this month.

