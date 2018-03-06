Sachin made Radha a smooth ride for me: Sonali

Actor Sonali Kulkarni is happy that people have loved her latest film Gulabjaam, and she readily gives the credit for the same to her director, Sachin Kundalkar. Having worked with Sachin earlier, this is the duo’s third film after Restaurant (2006) and Gandha (2009).

Sonali says, “Sachin literally directed me to play Radha. I am similar to her in many ways I am a perfectionist, and I like to have things in place. And, Sachin knows I have my set of rules too. I wouldn’t say she is my mirror image and hence it was a challenging task to portray her. With all humility, I am humbled with the amount of feedback and praise the role has received. All the credit goes to Sachin. He made Radha a smooth ride for me.”

Sonali adds that she hasn’t come across anyone like her character in the film, but has met many chefs and people who narrate their recipes. “I can never forget how people tell me recipes. I have met a variety of chefs and cooks who beautifully tell a story while giving out a recipe. I am fascinated by this. My mom has this knack too.”

When Sachin narrated the script to Sonali, the actor admits she had a selfish interest of wanting to see the film and story. “I found it unique and inviting. I was so engrossed and lost in it while he narrated it. Also, the winning point for me was that Sachin really pampers his actors and preps them up. He is a ride to work with. I would have never let go of this chance to work with him. I believe, if you want to meet someone, then you should work with them instead of partying together.”

On her co-star Siddharth Chandekar, Sonali shares that she had not met him but had seen a bit of his work. “Siddharth surprised me, because I had never expected anything from him. He brought in his own energy and sincerity to the set. When you don’t have any apprehensions about each other, it makes for an easy and comfortable vibe. He wasn’t there to score against me, and we all worked as a team.”