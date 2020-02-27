e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Samantha Akkineni thrilled about her next with Ashwin Saravanan, calls it more than just horror film

Samantha Akkineni thrilled about her next with Ashwin Saravanan, calls it more than just horror film

Samantha Akkineni next is with director Ashwin Saravanan and is a horror thriller.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:45 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the second season of The Family Man.
         

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is all set to team up with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan for a yet-untitled Tamil horror-thriller, says the film is more than just a horror flick. Acknowledging the project, Samantha wrote on Twitter: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

 

To be produced Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film also stars Prasanna in a crucial role. The project is expected to go on the floors from March and will be wrapped up in two months.

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of the second season of The Family Man, which would mark her Bollywood debut. Recently, reports emerged that Samantha has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu last year. Originally made in Kannada and starring Shraddha Srinath, the film was remade in Tamil and Telugu with Samantha, who was seen playing a rookie journalist who uncovers the mystery behind the deaths of motorists on a flyover.

The makers of the Hindi version of the film recently approached Samantha, but she’s said to have declined the offer. Apparently, Taapsee Pannu is said have been now approached with the offer. Even though 2020 began on a dull note for Samantha with the failure of Jaanu, she ruled 2019 with three blockbusters.

Last year, she was seen in Telugu comedy Oh Baby, which was directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film is the story of a 70-year-old woman Baby (played by veteran actor Lakshmi) who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old Swati (played by Samantha). The film, which also starred Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles, marked the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. Upon the completion of the project, Samantha had thanked her director for giving her a special film.

In 2019, Samantha was also seen in critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan and Fahadh Faasil.

