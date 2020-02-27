e-paper
Home / Music / Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London: ‘This kid’s got a future’

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London: ‘This kid’s got a future’

Pink Floyd co-founder and guitarist Roger Waters recited Indian poet Aamir Aziz’s viral poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega at a protest in London.

music Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Roger Waters was impressed by Aamir Aziz's poem.
Roger Waters was impressed by Aamir Aziz’s poem.
         

Roger Waters, the founder of legendary progressive rock band Pink Floyd, has recited a poem by poet and Jamia Milia Islamia student Aamir Aziz. The guitarist was protesting in London against the extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange when he recited the poem to those present.

Roger began the address by talking about Assange and then introduced Aziz to the listeners. “We are here for Julian Assange. But I have four names on this piece of paper. The first and last of course is Julian Assange, A journalist, a courageous shiner of light into the dark places from which the powers that be would dearly like to have us turn away. Julian Assange. A name to be carved with pride into any monument to human progress. Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs,” he is reported to have said as per the blog of former British ambassador and human rights activist Craig Murray.

 

After reciting the poem by Aziz, Roger said, “This kid’s got a future.” Those gathered for the protest also cheered and applauded the poem.

 

Aamir’s poem was widely shared on social media during the anti-CAA protests. In an interview with Scoopwhoop, he talked about how the library at his college was destroyed during the protests, a day after the December 15 violence. The interview had also gone viral.

