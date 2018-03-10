Seema Raja: Samantha Akkineni wraps up shoot, feels happy and grateful

Samantha Akkineni is busy with multiple projects. She has just finished shooting for Seema Raja, which also has Sivakarthikeyan. Samantha tweeted about completing her part.The movie, directed by Ponram, is set against a rural backdrop and Siva is getting back to the genre after Rajini Murugan. Samantha will be seen playing a village belle which is in contrast of her urban image.

Samantha tweeted, “And it’s a wrap for me on #SeemaRaja. It’s only March and the year has offered so much already . Grateful and happy !! #2018 Thankyou to my wonderful team @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan for being the best @ponramVVS.”

The movie is bankrolled by 24AM Studios which announced, “Thank you so much @Samanthaprabhu2 for the great support.”

Samantha is looking forward to the release of Irumbu Thirai with Vishal in Tamil and Ramcharan’s Rangasthalam in Telugu. She also plays an important role in the bilingual biopic of actor Savitri, titled Mahanati. Other than this, she will also be sharing screen space with her husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in Shiva Nirvana directorial.

Follow @htshowbiz for more