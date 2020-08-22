Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 26 in Bangalore, says executive producer

regional-movies

The executive producer of KGF: Chapter 2 has confirmed that the shoot of the highly-anticipated project will resume from August 26 in Bangalore.

Karthik Gowda, the film’s executive producer, told Hindustan Times that the shoot will resume from August 26 in Bangalore. He also clarified that the pictures of director Prashant Neel which recently surfaced online were from a different location and not from the sets of KGF: Chapter 2.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Karthik confirmed that the shoot will resume from the third/fourth week of August. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

He further added that the shoot will resume from the third week of August.

The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of shoots, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

