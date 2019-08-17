SIIMA Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Dhanush and Trisha win top laurels. Check out full list of winners
SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush won best actor award for Vada Chennai on day 2 of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners in Tamil and Malayalam categories.regional-movies Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:47 IST
The second and concluding day of the eighth edition of South Indian International Movie Awards saw talent from Tamil and Malayalam industries getting honoured. From superstar to Mohanlal to Dhanush; the event brought together the biggest stars of the industries.
According to the organizers, the final day of the event saw participation of nearly 300 guests from Tamil and Malayalam industries. On the first day, talent from Kannada and Telugu industries were honoured. From Ram Charan to Keerthy Suresh and Yash were among the winners on the first day.
SIIMA 2019 Tamil Winners List
Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal
Best Director: Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam
Best Actor in Negative Role: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Sarkar
Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Kolamavu Kokila
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Prakash Raj for 60 Vayadhu Maaniram
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Easwari Rao for Kaala
Best Debutant Director: Nelson for Kolamavu Kokila
Best Debut Actor: Dinesh for Oru Kuppai Kathai
Best Debut Actress: Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Actress (Critics) in Tamil: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Best Actress in Tamil: Trisha for 96
Best Actor in Tamil: Dhanush for Vada Chennai
Best Music: Anirudh for Kolamavu Kokila
Special Jury for Child Artist: Aarav Ravi (Jayam Ravi’s son) for Tik Tik Tik
Best Playback Singer (Female): Dhee for Rowdy Baby from Maari 2
Best Playback Singer (Male): Anthony Dasan for Sodakku Mela from Thaana Serntha Kootam
Best Lyrics Writer: Vignesh Shivan for Naana Thaana from Thaana Serntha Kootam
Best Cinematographer: RD Rajasekar from Imaikaa Nodigal
Special Jury for Outstanding Performance: Kathir
SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List
Best Film: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Actor (Critics): Prithviraj Sukumaran for Koode
Best Actress: Aishwarya Lekshmi for Varathan
Best Actor: Tovino Thomas for Theevandi
Lifetime Achievement Award: Menaka Suresh and Suresh Kumar
Best Actress (Critics): Trisha for Hey Jude
Best Director: Sathyan Anthikad for Njan Prakashan
Best Music: Sushin Shyam for Varathan
Best Playback Singer: Male: Vijay Yesudas for Poomuthole...- Joseph
Best Actor in Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Varathan
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew for Koode
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lena for Aadhi
Best Debutant Actor: Pranav Mohanlal for Aadhi
Best Debutant Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Queen
Most Popular Star in the Middle East: Mohanlal
Best Debutant Director: Zakariya Mohammed for Sudani From Nigeria
Best Playback Singer (Female): Sithara Krishna Kumar for Marivil from Eeda
Best Lyrics Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for Nilapakshi from Maradona
Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil
