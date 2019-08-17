SIIMA Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Dhanush and Trisha win top laurels. Check out full list of winners

regional-movies

Aug 17, 2019

The second and concluding day of the eighth edition of South Indian International Movie Awards saw talent from Tamil and Malayalam industries getting honoured. From superstar to Mohanlal to Dhanush; the event brought together the biggest stars of the industries.

According to the organizers, the final day of the event saw participation of nearly 300 guests from Tamil and Malayalam industries. On the first day, talent from Kannada and Telugu industries were honoured. From Ram Charan to Keerthy Suresh and Yash were among the winners on the first day.

SIIMA 2019 Tamil Winners List

Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Director: Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam

Best Actor in Negative Role: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Sarkar

Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Kolamavu Kokila

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Prakash Raj for 60 Vayadhu Maaniram

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Easwari Rao for Kaala

Best Debutant Director: Nelson for Kolamavu Kokila

Best Debut Actor: Dinesh for Oru Kuppai Kathai

Best Debut Actress: Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Actress (Critics) in Tamil: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Best Actress in Tamil: Trisha for 96

Best Actor in Tamil: Dhanush for Vada Chennai

Best Music: Anirudh for Kolamavu Kokila

Special Jury for Child Artist: Aarav Ravi (Jayam Ravi’s son) for Tik Tik Tik

Best Playback Singer (Female): Dhee for Rowdy Baby from Maari 2

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anthony Dasan for Sodakku Mela from Thaana Serntha Kootam

Best Lyrics Writer: Vignesh Shivan for Naana Thaana from Thaana Serntha Kootam

Best Cinematographer: RD Rajasekar from Imaikaa Nodigal

Special Jury for Outstanding Performance: Kathir

SIIMA 2019 Malayalam Winners List

Best Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Actor (Critics): Prithviraj Sukumaran for Koode

Best Actress: Aishwarya Lekshmi for Varathan

Best Actor: Tovino Thomas for Theevandi

Lifetime Achievement Award: Menaka Suresh and Suresh Kumar

Best Actress (Critics): Trisha for Hey Jude

Best Director: Sathyan Anthikad for Njan Prakashan

Best Music: Sushin Shyam for Varathan

Best Playback Singer: Male: Vijay Yesudas for Poomuthole...- Joseph

Best Actor in Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Varathan

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew for Koode

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lena for Aadhi

Best Debutant Actor: Pranav Mohanlal for Aadhi

Best Debutant Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Queen

Most Popular Star in the Middle East: Mohanlal

Best Debutant Director: Zakariya Mohammed for Sudani From Nigeria

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sithara Krishna Kumar for Marivil from Eeda

Best Lyrics Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for Nilapakshi from Maradona

Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Aug 17, 2019