Singer Sushmitha commits suicide after alleged harassment by in-laws, writes ‘don’t spare them’ in suicide note

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:27 IST

Kannada playback singer Sushmitha, 27, allegedly committed suicide at her mother’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Her mother has alleged dowry harassment as reason for her daughter’s death, reports PTI.

Sushmitha took the extreme step on Sunday night, police sources said, adding a case has already been filed. Sushmitha is said to have named her husband Sharath Kumar, his aunt Vydehi and his sister Geetha in a suicide letter.

The singer got married to Sharath Kumar in 2018 but differences soon cropped up between the couple, forcing her to stay at her mother’s house. The talented playback singer had lent her voice to films such as Srisamanya and Haalu-Thuppa.

According to Deccan Herald, she sent a WhatsApp message to her brother, Sachin, at around 1 am on Sunday and explained that her husband and his relatives have been harassing her ever since their wedding. Her brother read the messages at around 5:30 am on Monday when the family found her hanging from the ceiling.

“Sorry mom, I am paying the price for my own mistake,” Sushmitha said in the voice note, “He tortured me by listening to his aunt. I have undergone a lot of mental torture as he used to force me to leave the house. Please don’t spare them. Sharath, Geetha and Vydehi are directly responsible for my extreme step. I didn’t want to die in their house. I fell on his feet and begged him but he didn’t change. I was being harassed from the first day of this marriage. But I didn’t share it with anyone. Please don’t spare them, otherwise I won’t rest in peace. Do my final rites in our village. Let my brother hold all the responsibility to do my final rites. Mom, I miss you. My younger brother Sachin is there to look after you. Please take care of him. Once again, I am sorry.”

