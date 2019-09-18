Subodh Bhave shoots for Vijeta in Balewadi, Pune

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:53 IST

Actor Subodh Bhave was an active sportsperson while growing up. The Pushpak Viman (2018) actor was a gymnast and malkhamb artiste in school. He admits that sports is a topic that is extremely dear to him. So, when a film like Vijeta, a sports drama, was offered to him, he knew that he had to be a part.

In the city at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, to shoot the film, Subodh recalls his first ever and only visit to the place in 1994. “I have come back to this place after two decades. I was here for the opening of National Games in 1994. My friends and I rode down from Pune to the stadium. We were college students and did not have passes to the event. I remember Remo Fernandes was performing on the opening night. I argued with a police guy for entry and he was kind enough to let us in. And, cut to now, when I am shooting here for Vijeta,” he says.

On choosing the film, Subodh says, “When a film is offered, I see if it is something I haven’t done before. So, 50% of my approval was right there. Then, my association with Subhashji (Ghai, director-producer) goes back to 2008 (Sanai Chaughade). And lastly, Amol (Shetge, director) his work, and the script were bang on.”

Subodh Bhave and Sushant Shelar during a shooting of their upcoming Marathi movie Vijeta at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, India, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

This is the first time, Subodh will be seen as a sports coach and being an actual sportsman made it an easy task. “I am fond of all types of sports. I watch and analyse matches regularly. I try and understand the game, the tactics used by players etc. So, preparing for this role was no different for me. I felt at ease immediately and in a familiar zone on this set,” says the Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar actor, who would want to play a sportsperson in future.

He adds that he did not look up to any coach or trainer for this role for inspiration. He believes that a task is well performed only when you do it your way. “Copying, imitating or being inspired by someone will not bring out the same effect. I also bring in my perspective of characters that I play,” says the Fugay (2016) actor.

On the topic of sports, Subodh shares that his kids Kanha and Malhar are also enthusiasts and play football in school. “They are genuinely interested in the sport and represent their school in it. I am happy that their love for sports is similar to mine,” he signs off.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:51 IST