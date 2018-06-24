Swwapnil Joshi’s tryst with experimentation

Always known for his chocolate boy looks and positive portrayals of characters on screen , actor Swwapnil Joshi decided to do things differently this past one year. “If I put it simply, I have attempted three major changes in the past year, internal, external and in my career. When I say internal, I’m talking about the challenge I took up to play a grey character in Rakesh Sarang’s, Ranangan. The external change would be the weight that I lost to eventually get fit. Lastly, the experiment is that I am going to be part of the Marathi film industry’s first film with a third sequel,” says Swwapnil.

On his physical transformation, the actor adds that he had put on weight for his portrayal of Shlok in Ranangan. “I was already on the heavier side and was required to put on even more weight for the role. At a time when everyone thought I could never lose the excess weight, I took up the challenge. I have to thank Shreyash Jadhav for giving me the opportunity to work on Mi Pan Sachin, where my character is shown at two different ages, and nothing motivates an actor more than an interesting role. That was the first step towards becoming fit.”

The next experiment was exploring the mean streak in him as an actor. Swwapnil’s look as Shlok in Ranangan was menacing to say the least. “It was difficult to mouth those mean, cheesy dialogues and be rude to the actress. Previously, I was more into romantic roles and suddenly I had to be mean and troublesome. I always carried this aura of a good guy and my fans too looked at me in that way. So, I did fight an internal battle while essaying this role. I had to channelise the evil in me,” says the actor.

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, the Marathi film industry’s first trilogy, will be releasing in the later part of the year. “We are trying to prove that content can last for three stages of a film. This has never happened before in the last hundred years of Marathi cinema. It’s a big step forward for us,” says the Fugay (2017) actor.