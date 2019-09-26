Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer 2: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan drama promises action, violence

regional-movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s second trailer was unveiled on Thursday. The visuals assure the audience that the film will be high on action and it’ll be more violent than anyone can imagine.

Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s second trailer

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s trailer opens with the voice of a British officer. He goes on to say that Indian can be easily robbed, and suggests increasing the tax rate by 300%. We see shots of Indians being tortured and forced to turn in everything they have to the Britishers.

Cut to next shot, we hear Chiranjeevi saying we need to fight for our self-respect. This is followed by some really violent shots of Indians killing British soldiers. Amid all this, we hear Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Chiranjeevi’s mentor, telling him that winning matters more than living or dying.

We get more glimpses of the action sequences in the film. There’s a shot of many bulls running amok, grand explosions, Chiranjeevi showcasing his archery prowess and everything hints that this being the biggest battle for freedom ever.

The trailer ends with Chiranjeevi screaming his lungs out as he’s about to be hanged – every life’s mission on this planet is to fight for freedom. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, A.R Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in Hindi, will release worldwide on October 2.

