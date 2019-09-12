Tamannaah Bhatia may perform on a special song in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

regional-movies

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, recently seen playing a mute writer in Khamoshi, may have signed to perform a special number in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Currently busy dubbing for her character in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah is expected to shoot for the song later this month. The song will be filmed on Tamannaah and Mahesh Babu.

Tamannaah has performed to special numbers in the past in films such as Speedunnodu, Jai Lava Kusa, Alludu Seenu, Jaguar and KGF: Chapter 1.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays an army Major. Just a week ago, the first glimpse of his character was unveiled via a special video. The project, being produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Anil Ravipudi.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years. Vijayashanti’s last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others. The 53-year-old lady superstar is rumoured to be playing a professor in the Anil Ravipudi directed film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

“After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets.

#AnilRavipudi Garu n #MaheshBabu Garu... I duly honour the welcome. Attitude is an altitude of the person. Climate may change but attitude will never. So r u... So am I...



Vijayashanthi...@urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi pic.twitter.com/G5uq6KQszu — VijayashanthiOfficial (@vijayashanthi_m) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from next year.

