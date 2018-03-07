Telugu film industry withdraws strike, however to end in sight in neighbouring Tamil Nadu

Telugu film industry seems to be satisfied with the newer terms provided by the Digital Service Providers (DSP). They have withdrawn the strike in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. New films will releases from March 9. The DSPs have offered 25% to 35% reduction and have also promised to decrease the fees levied next year.



On the other hand, the other main player in the strike - the Tamil film industry - is unhappy with the new terms offered by the DSPs and have refused to withdraw it.

As TFPC (Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council) - DSP stand off continues, there will be no new releases in theatres this week except for English and Hindi movies. Despite withdrawing strike in their own states, the other south Indian film industries supported TFPC’s stand. As a result, there will be no new releases in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

This has caused a major problem for theatre owners who have begun cancelling morning and noon shows for lack of audiences. In Tamil Nadu, the audience footfall has anyway decreased in the last 6 months, post the increase in ticket prices. Now with no new releases, some theatres are also temporarily shutting down services.

The #TFPC-#DSP stalemate continues in Tamil Nadu, over 'new Tamil releases'. Most screens other than a few in Chennai city have cancelled their day shows - Noon & Matinee, due 2 lack of audiences. An extraordinary meeting of TN Theater Associations is to be held tomorrow. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 7, 2018

As a result of this strike, Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai’s Abgiyum Anuvum , which was supposed to release on March 9 has been postponed.

