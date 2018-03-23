Temper’s Tamil remake: Raashi Khanna likely to team up with Vishal

Last seen on screen in Mysskin’s investigative thriller Thupparivaalan (2017), actor-producer Vishal currently has two projects gearing up for release in his kitty -- Irumbu Thirai and Sandakozhi 2. Last year, Vishal had confirmed that he will be doing the Tamil remake of Jr NTR’s Temper, in which the latter played a foul-mouthed cop with no morals.

The latest update is that Raashi Khanna, who was recently appreciated for her performance in Tholi Prema, is most likely going to star opposite Vishal. Apparently, the makers have initiated talks with Raashi and are waiting for her to give the nod. Having so far worked in two Tamil films, Raashi is still waiting to make debut in the industry as her films are yet to hit the screens.

The Tamil remake will be directed by Venkat Mohan, former associate of AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, the film should start rolling from May or June.

George C Williams is said to crank the camera while Sam CS will take care of music. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. It is rumoured that Vishal may bankroll the project.

Speaking to the media about Temper last year, Vishal had said, “I quite liked Temper, and I plan to do it soon in Tamil. Before that, I have to complete the other two films which I have been postponing for a while now due to my Nadigar Sangam commitments.”

Vishal’s first release of the year will be Irumbu Thirai, in which he plays a military officer and is paired with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

