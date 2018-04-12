The script is the star in Marathi films: Adinath Kothare

It comes as no surprise that Adinath Kothare knows what he wants when it comes to choosing a project. After all, the actor was first introduced to films when he was just a boy, and he has been living and breathing films for more than a decade now. When asked how he makes his decisions, the Zapatlela 2 (2013) actor says, “I feel that a great script and a great team is the ideal combination. When you put the two together, it automatically translates to magic on the screen. For me, it doesn’t matter what character I am playing, because I believe that if the script is great, every character will be great.”

The actor says that he is happy with how the Marathi film industry is growing. “I am loving the fact that content and script are the stars in Marathi films [today]. Since 2000, specifically after Shwaas (2004), we found that the star of any film is the ‘script’. We have the advantage of being a completely content-driven industry, and we should continue to be so,” Adinath says.

However, he rues that writers in the industry are the often underpaid and underappreciated. “We need to realise that writers are our biggest assets. They are underpaid and not given their due. I am hoping this will change and we can see that happening now: the demand for good writers is increasing. I particularly like the works of Nitin Dixit, Kshitij Patwardhan, Kiran Yadnyopavit and Paresh Mokashi,” the actor says.

After a number of films, Adinath last year worked on the small screen in the finite Marathi television show, 100 days, opposite actor Tejaswini Pandit. The show proved to be a hit, but it seems Adinath isn’t planning on following up the success with another TV show just yet. He says, “I haven’t really planned anything. I am on the lookout for interesting projects that really need to excite me. It has to be out-of-the-box and limited. I can’t be a part of something that will drag on for a year or so.”