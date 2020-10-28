e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Thupparivaalan 2 to resume shooting from November, Vishal to take over as director

Thupparivaalan 2 to resume shooting from November, Vishal to take over as director

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller. Thupparivaalan 2 had been shot for over a month before Mysskin and Vishal drifted apart over budget issues.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:39 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Thupparivaalan 2 was initially being directed by Mysskin.
Thupparivaalan 2 was initially being directed by Mysskin.
         

The shoot of Vishal’s upcoming Tamil thriller Thupparivaalan 2 is all set to resume in November, as per a new report. The film will mark Vishal’s directorial debut and he was forced to take on the new role after filmmaker Mysskin opted out of the project earlier this year.

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially.

As per a report in Cinema Express, the shoot will begin from November 9.

Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK. However, after shooting in London for over a month, reports emerged that there was a fall out between Mysskin and Vishal over the cost of the budget.

In a statement in February, it was clarified that Mysskin opted out of the project over budget issues. He refused to direct the film and demanded higher remuneration as opposed to what was initially agreed and was paid to him.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilayaraja will compose music.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Meanwhile, Vishal’s upcoming Tamil release Chakra is gearing up for direct-OTT release. A spiritual sequel to his hit film, Irumbu Thirai, this project also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra.

Chakra has been directed by debutant Anand. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is believed to have been snapped by Amazon Prime for release.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In