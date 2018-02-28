Title, first look of Suriya 36 to be announced on March 5

Suriya and filmmaker Selvaraghavan have joined hands for a new project which has been tentatively titled Suriya 36. On Tuesday, it was announced that the title and first look of the highly anticipated project will be announced on March 5. In January 2018, the project was officially launched with a puja and the principal shooting began earlier this month. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan, who have for long desired to work together but things never fell in place. It has also been officially announced that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the movie, slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

While the genre of the film is yet unknown, but on a few occasions last year, Selvaraghavan hinted that the film will require extensive research work. There are also rumours that the Kadhal Kondein filmmaker may have revived and made slight changes to Kaan, his shelved project with Simbu, to suit Suriya’s image in this project. Even though the makers are yet to officially confirm these reports, sources close to the production house have rubbished the rumours. Kaan was launched in 2017 and it was even shot briefly, before being dropped for reasons unknown. Simbu was rumoured to be playing a spy in the film, which also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh have been signed as the leading ladies in Suriya 36. To be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the rest of the cast and crew of the project are yet to be finalised. Suriya will wrap up this project as quickly as possible and will soon commence work on his next project with cinematographer-filmmaker KV Anand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more