Tovino Thomas: People of Kerala are always united in spirit, they come together to help every time there is a crisis

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:32 IST

The Air India Express Boeing 737 repatriation flight, from Dubai, with 190 passengers on board, split while attempting to land in Karipur airport, Kozhikode on Friday, in heavy rain. At least 19 people died including the pilot, a decorated former IAF officer, Deepak Vasant Sathe, and his co-pilot, Akhilesh Kumar. Minutes after the crash, locals rushed in for rescue operations and queued up outside hospitals to donate blood. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas says during a crisis, people of Kerala forget their differences and come together to help each other.

“This is a very sad incident. In a pandemic, it’s all the more difficult to face such things. But we all shall overcome these difficult times together,” he continues, “The first thing the Calicut district collector did was request people in containment zones to not go near the site or hospitals to help, because that could spread the virus and make the situation difficult. And we all immediately circulated his post to inform more people.”

The Virus (2019) actor, who himself is in a containment zone, shares they’re helping in whatever way possible, despite sitting at home. “We are reaching out to people via social media and phone calls and trying to do whatever we can. But sadly we can’t step out,” adds Thomas, who lives in Irinjalakida, Thrissur district, where there is a triple lockdown situation now. He refused to divulge details of how he is helping those in need. “We are all doing our bit together. Can’t just talk about myself,” he says.

Reportedly Sathe, a former Wing Commander, who couldn’t land the flight in the first try due to the downpour, tried approaching the runway from another direction for safe landing. He also held on to the brakes and turned off the engine before the crash to prevent the fuel tank from bursting. “What I read about him and his efforts to save lives only goes on to show that the world is a better place because of people like him. He tried his best and could only do this much,” Thomas adds.

After the crash, flights that were supposed to land in Karipur airport, were diverted to Kannur. Many people then made food packets that were distributed to distressed passengers who were forced to land at Kannur.

“I feel proud of the people of Kerala. They forget about their professional, personal and political differences whenever there is any such crisis. They always come forward to be with each other in these times. We understood that more in 2018 when the devastating floods happened. Even when the Nipah virus hit the state, we did our best. Now, there are landslides in some parts of Kerala and, given the rains, we are praying floods don’t happen. We are all again working together. People living near water bodies have been informed to find a safer place and those living in the hills have also been alerted,” Thomas adds.

