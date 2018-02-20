Vaibhav and Ankita bond over food and spirituality

Actors Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite each other in the upcoming Hindi film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Currently shooting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the duo has been bonding over food, meditation and spirituality. Speaking to Café, Vaibhav shares, “We both are complete foodies. So, when we are together our diets go for a toss. A few days ago, we gorged on dal-batti, gajar ka halwa and ice cream in Alsisar, which is a three-hour drive from Jaipur. We had to skip our workouts as no gyms were available.”

The crew has now shifted to Bikaner for the remaining schedule, and Vaibhav has resumed workouts at the gym. “We have decided not to give in to any of our guilty pleasures any more. Not many people are aware but we both are very spiritual in thought too. I have read a lot of books by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru, which have many take home values. Ankita too is very spiritual and we discuss the same at length when together.”