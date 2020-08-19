e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay’s next Tamil film with AR Murugadoss all set to roll: report

Vijay’s next Tamil film with AR Murugadoss all set to roll: report

Actor Vijay and director AR Murugadoss will soon work for the fourth time in their new project. They have previously worked in films like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:43 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay and AR Murugadoss have worked in three films previously.
Vijay and AR Murugadoss have worked in three films previously.
         

Actor Vijay and filmmaker AR Murugadoss are all set to team up for the fourth time for a yet-untitled Tamil project. A formal agreement was signed on Tuesday and an official announcement will be made soon. As per Times of India report, the project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the formal agreement has been signed.

Dubbed Thalapathy 65, the project will mark the reunion of Vijay and Murugadoss after Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. Over the last few months, names of several filmmakers were vying for the spot to helm Vijay’s next project. From Sudha Kongara to Magizh Thirumeni and Ajay Gnanamuthu, these filmmakers were among the few who were in talks.

Murugadoss’ last release was Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which failed to click at the box-office. Darbar featured Rajinikanth in the role of an angry police officer with a vengeance to avenge the death of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, which was supposed to release in April but stands postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

