Vijay’s Sarkar is the highest grossing south Indian film of 2018, overtakes Gold, Raazi, Rangasthalam

Vijay’s Sarkar has emerged as the highest grossing south Indian film just two weeks after its release on the occasion of Diwali 2018. The AR Murugadoss directorial earned Rs 217.13 crore and has overtaken Ram Charan’s summer success, Rangasthalam, which collected Rs 215.7 crore. The Rs 200 crore club includes only seven film from the region including Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and Kabali; Vikram’s I, Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion; Vijay’s Mersal, and Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.

Sarkar is also the seventh highest grossing Indian film of 2018 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Salman Khan’s Race 3, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Rani Mukherji’ Hichki. Sarkar has also outperformed Aamir Khan’s Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan, which had a great opening but earnings declined after release. After one week at the box office, Aamir’s film has reportedly collected Rs 133.75 crore.

Sarkar is produced by Sun Pictures and also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film has also overtaken the lifetime collections of hit Bollywood films such as Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day release Gold and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi.

While the film is performing very well in Tamil Nadu and earned Rs 65 crore in eight days, according to a report in Firstpost, Sarkar has to collect another Rs 40 crore before additionally to be considered a profitable project for all the stakeholders involved, especially the distributors of the film. The collection is despite the protests that took place on the first couple of days after Sarkar released. The ruling party of Tamil Nadu AIADMK had taken offence to a particular scene that portrayed AR Murugadoss throwing freebies provided by the government into fire as well as a character named Komalavalli, which was seen as a reference to J Jayalalithaa.

The release of Jyothika Kaatrin Mozhi and Vijay Antony’s Thimiru Pudichavan could affect the box office hold that Sarkar currently has.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 17:46 IST