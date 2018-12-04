Vijay Sethupathi’s first look as Jithu in Petta revealed, see pic

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi from upcoming film Petta, which has superstar Rajinikanth playing the lead, was shared on social media on Tuesday. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of Jithu and it looks like he may play a gangster in the film. The first look features him holding a gun with a fierce look on his bloodied face. In the background, there is a figure in the shadows walking towards Jithu and it looks like Rajinikanth. The same scene was also featured in the first motion poster of the film. The tone of the poster, with hues of red and blue, adds more drama to Sethupathi’s first look.

Petta has an impressive starcast that also includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha and Simran. Simran’s first look was released in November and many pointed out that the styling was quite similar to that of Trisha’s in 96. Interestingly, Trisha and Simran would be sharing screen space after two decades, their last film together being Jodi (1999).

On Monday, the first single from the movie also released, titled Marana Mass. The ‘kuthu’ number has been received well by the audience and the lyrical on YouTube has already amassed 4.5 million views.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is slated to release on Pongal and will clash at the box office with Ajith’s Viswasam directed by Siva. Petta has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the film is produced by Sun Pictures.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 19:41 IST