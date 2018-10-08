Super Deluxe first look: Vijay Sethupathi looks beautiful as Shilpa. See pic

Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja is a multistarrer and the film has fascinated movie fans with both Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi’s character. Samantha had shared a working still on her Instagram page a while back in which she is seen holding a weapon in her hand with a surprised look. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays a woman in the film and his first look had impressed fans. And from the first look of Super Deluxe, we have to point out that he does look beautiful as a woman.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Idho...enaku romba pudicha Dir #ThiagarajanKumararaja @itisthatis oda #SuperDeluxe padathoda 1st look (Here is my favourite director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe movie’s first look).”

The first look features Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie and others and all of them have different expressions. Fahadh looks anxious, while Samantha seems scared and Ramya sports a quiet smile. Like as if she knows a secret and she will not let us in. Vijay is seen as Shilpa in a pretty pink sari and long curly hair.

Director Thiagarajan tweeted, “Thank you my dearest Shilpa @VijaySethuOffl.”

Samantha also tweeted, “Just adding all these twitter handles gives me a high . The dream team.This wait will be worth it .” She will be seen playing the role of Vaembu in the film. She had earlier spoken about the film and said, “It’s an original film and I’m looking forward to it. Again, the trends are changing in Tamil and Telugu; people want to see something new and this is something that’s going to be shockingly new. It’s not very often that you get to work with a director like Thiagarajan, so I’m excited about that.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

