Vinayagan to play the antagonist in Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram

For a long time, the makers of Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram successfully managed to keep the identity of the film’s antagonist under wraps. However, on Tuesday, reports emerged that Malayalam actor Vinayagan, best known for his performance in last year’s critically-acclaimed film Kammatipaadam, will play the baddie in the film.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm the reports, reliable sources from the film’s unit have confirmed the news. Apparently, Vinayagan plays a suave villain in the film which is on the verge of completion.

The film stars Vikram in the role of an international spy and it has been predominantly shot in the US, apart from Coonor in Tamil Nadu. Said to have been made on the lines of The Bourne series as a trilogy, the film boasts of a lavish budget. Tipped to be the biggest film in Gautham Menon’s career, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

The film will also feature Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Simran in crucial roles and marks the first-time collaboration of Vikram and Gautham Menon. Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose the music.

The film was originally planned with Suriya a few years ago. After Suriya, it was rumoured that the film will be made with Jayam Ravi. When things weren’t working out as planned, Gautham roped in Vikram to play the titular role.

Dhruva Natchathiram is gearing up for year-end release.

