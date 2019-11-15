Vishal’s next film titled Chakra, first-look posters released

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:01 IST

Actor Vishal’s upcoming Tamil film, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Irumbu Thirai, has been titled Chakra and its makers unveiled the first-look poster on Friday.

Directed by debutant Anand, the poster features Vishal taking down a bunch of goons who’ve surrounded him.

The film, which went on the floors in April, stars Shraddha Srinath in the role of a cop. Regina Cassandra and Manobala also play pivotal roles.

The makers are yet to officially announce if Chakra is a sequel to Irumbu Thirai. However, reliable sources have already confirmed the news. Chakra has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Irumbu Thirai, which released last year, was a cyber thriller that featured Vishal and Arjun in the lead roles. The film went on to click at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s Action hit the screens on Friday. The film, tipped to be a high-voltage action thriller, stars Vishal in the role of an Indian army officer on a globe-trotting mission to save the world. Action, which has been directed by Sundar C, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Akanksha Puri.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Arjun-Malaika pose with Katy Perry as Karan Johar plays the perfect host. See inside pics

In a recent media interaction, Tamannaah opened up about finally getting to do a full-length action film in her career. She said that she’s been on the lookout to star in an out-and-out-and action film for a long time. “When my manager told me about this project, I immediately asked him to go ahead and commit because I didn’t want to miss doing an action film. Even though Baahubali had action, what you see in this film is urban, high-octane action. For a long time, it’s been my desire to do a full-length action film and this project couldn’t have come at a better time,” Tamannaah said.

In Action, both Vishal and Tamannaah have performed stunts sand body doubles. Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. The film marks his reunion with filmmaker Mysskin and sees him return to playing Sherlock Holmes inspired detective character.

Follow @htshowbiz for more