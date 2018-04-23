Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier wishes Roshan, writes ‘needn’t say anything’

Priya Prakash Varrier, the wink sensation from the Malayalam film industry, has posted a sweet birthday message for her co-star from Oru Adaar Love, Roshan Abdul Rahoof. She tweeted a photo in which she is dancing with Roshan. She wrote alongside, “Happy birthday to my favourite. I needn’t say anything, because you know it all. Stay blessed! @RoshanAbdulRauf.”

Priya Prakash Varrier burst on to the national scene in February this year when a clip from a song in Oru Adaar Love went viral. Within days, it was shared by millions of social media users across the globe. Initially, nobody knew the name of the 18-year-old aspiring actor, but later it was revealed that she is playing a small role in director Omar Lulu’s film.

A video has also surfaced online in which Priya Prakash Varrier is dancing with Roshan Abdul Rahoof at a media interaction.

Once she gained nationwide popularity, there were rumours that filmmakers are approaching her for their films. In fact, it was said that she has been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa. Later, the role went to Sara Ali Khan.

She was recently seen in a TV commercial. As expected, she was winking in it. The commercial failed to garner good response, and thus the makers of Oru Adaar Love would be hoping for the popularity of their film’s lead pair to sustain for some more months till it releases in June, 2018.