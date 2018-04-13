Winning the National Award is a huge recognition for Assam, says director Rima Das

Assamese filmmkaer Rima Das, whose film Village Rockstar was named the Best Feature Film at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday, says it’s a huge recognition for Assam. It has been 29 years since an Assamese film has won the honour.

“I am speechless. I have no words to express my joy. It’s a huge recognition for us! My sincere gratitude to the National Awards team for awarding the film, to my parents and my family who stood with me all this time and the almighty for giving me strength to make Village Rockstars,” Rima said in a statement.

“It brings immense joy that a film from Assam made it to this level after 29 years! Massive thank you my Village Rockstars family. Thank you to everyone. I am elated, ecstatic and very happy,” she added. Jahnu Barua’s Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai in 1987 was the last Assamese film to win the award.

Set in Rima’s own village Chhaygaon near Guwahati, Village Rockstars is the story of “poor but amazing children” who live a fun-filled life.

Rima has also won the Best Editing honour, which has won the Best Child Artist honour for Bhanita Das. It has also been recognised for Best Location Sound Recordist Mallika Das’ work.

Village Rockstar has so far won a number awards and has been screened at different international and Indian film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2017, Olympia International Film Festival 2017, Dharamshala International Film Festival, Kerala International Film Festival and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, among others.

