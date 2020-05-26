e-paper
Sambhavna Seth on facing woes in getting medical help: Corona se zyaada log bina treatment se jaan gawaenge

Sambhavna Seth on facing woes in getting medical help: Corona se zyaada log bina treatment se jaan gawaenge

The actor had to visit a hospital recently and didn’t have a pleasant experience, leaving her worried about patients who are having to go to a medical facility for any treatment.

tv Updated: May 26, 2020 15:26 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Sambhavna Seth opens up about her ordeal during a recent visit to the hospital.
Actor Sambhavna Seth opens up about her ordeal during a recent visit to the hospital.
         

Actor Sambhavna Seth has been suffering from acute cold and cough for years, and every time it would take her over two weeks to recover. But recently, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathlessness and blurred vision. Seth is feeling much better now. But the ordeal she and her husband, writer Avinash Dwivedi, faced while their way to get medical help recently, is something they never expected.

“I thought I would die. This cough and cold is common but this time it was different. I couldn’t breath, fainted quite a few times and had this pain in my left ear. So we decided to visit a doctor. Avinash even checked my blood pressure, and it was quite low. That got us more worried,” she says.

But the experience of “hospitals not opening their gates”, “doctors refusing to check” and “the panic” that got created every time she coughed, has “scarred her”.

“I had taken all precautions and even showed my medical reports but many hospitals kept their gates closed, doctors too weren’t available. Finally we got one doctor to agree. The worst part was one hospital that allowed us, added to our fear by continuously repeating ‘Kya pataa aapko Covid ho, aap kal aana, aaj hum kuch nahi kar sakte’,” she shares.

When people came to know about her experience, the 39-year-old says many were surprised that someone like her had to go through this.

“Many told me why didn’t I tell them? It happened in the night. Also if I would tell anyone I’m coughing they would think I’ve Covid and you never know how they would react. I was worried… We all are equal right now, and it doesn’t matter if I’m a known face. If this is the real picture, then imagine what many others might be going though. There are many suffering from life-threatening ailments and need quick help. Lag raha hai corona se zyada log bina khaaye, bina treatment ke apni jaan gawaenge,” she says, sounding worried.

 

The reason she spoke about her experience in details is because she wanted to draw everyone’s attention towards the issue. “This needs to be taken care of immediately,” adds Seth, who’s happy spending time with husband and three pet dogs.

“I’m a happy person. Won’t let anything make me negative, rather I want to work on it. During these unpredictable times, people are worried about life, future and work. If we don’t give out positivity and entertain them, who would,” she says

But that doesn’t mean Seth isn’t spreading awareness. She is keeping it subtle and avoiding being preachy to reach out to more people. “There’s no point in being serious when things around us are already difficult,” adds Seth, who has been taking care of strays in her neighbourhood.

