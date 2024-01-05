Aditya L1, ISRO's first Sun mission set to be injected into final orbit tomorrow

Aditya L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) maiden solar mission, is set for its final manoeuvre to reach its destination and will be injected into its final orbit on the evening of January 6. Upon reaching its final destination, the spacecraft will be able to view the sun without any eclipses. After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds on January 6, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft would have achieved a successful injection into an elliptical orbit (File)

Launched on September 2 last year, the spacecraft has undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvres, all successfully.

ISRO chief S Somanath told news agency ANI on Monday "Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 at 4pm and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there."

Here are the top five things to know about the solar mission: