Home / Science / How coronavirus molecules camouflage in host cell decoded, may lead to drug development

How coronavirus molecules camouflage in host cell decoded, may lead to drug development

Based on the findings, the researchers have suggested structural sites on the SARS-CoV-2 nsp10 molecule which they say can be targeted for antiviral development.

science Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Houston
According to the researchers, deciphering the 3D structure of nsp16 paves the way for the design of new drugs against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging coronavirus infections. (File Photo )
         

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have resolved the structure of a molecule which the novel coronavirus uses to make its genetic sequence seem like a part of the host’s own, an advance that may lead to the development of new antiviral drugs against Covid-19.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the molecule nsp10 modifies the viral mRNAs (which are blueprints for producing proteins) to mimic host cell’s own mRNAs. The researchers from the The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) in the US said by enabling this modification, nsp10 protects the virus from host cell immune response.

“It’s a camouflage. Because of the modifications, which fool the cell, the resulting viral messenger RNA is now considered as part of the cell’s own code and not foreign,” said Yogesh Gupta, a co-author of the study from UT Health San Antonio.

According to the researchers, deciphering the 3D structure of nsp16 paves the way for the design of new drugs against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging coronavirus infections. These drugs, Gupta said can be designed to inhibit nsp16 from making the modifications, so that the host immune system would pounce on the invading virus, recognising it as foreign.

“Yogesh’s work discovered the 3D structure of a key enzyme of the Covid-19 virus required for its replication and found a pocket in it that can be targeted to inhibit that enzyme. This is a fundamental advance in our understanding of the virus,” said study coauthor Robert Hromas.

Based on the findings, the researchers have suggested structural sites on the SARS-CoV-2 nsp10 molecule which they say can be targeted for antiviral development.

No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
