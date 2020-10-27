e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Isro, Nasa satellite NISAR scheduled to be launched by 2022

Isro, Nasa satellite NISAR scheduled to be launched by 2022

The two sides also expressed the intent to continue the India-US Space Dialogue as well as discussions on areas of potential space defense cooperation.

science Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(Reuters)
         

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is expected to be launched by 2022 as India and the US have decided to share Space Situational Awareness Information, which will catalyse efforts to create the conditions for a safe and sustainable space environment.

The two sides also expressed the intent to continue the India-US Space Dialogue as well as discussions on areas of potential space defense cooperation.

A joint statement, issued after the 2+2 strategic dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Secretary of States Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper, said, “...the ministers applauded the ongoing collaboration between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, including on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite scheduled to be launched by 2022.”

Also Read | India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism

The space agencies of the two countries had signed an agreement in 2014 to conduct the joint NISAR mission to co-develop and launch a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar on an Earth observation satellite.

“The ministers also looked forward to sharing Space Situational Awareness information, which will catalyse efforts to create the conditions for a safe, stable, and sustainable space environment,” it said.

The ministers welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observation and Earth Sciences between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the joint statement said.

The signing of MoU will be for developing a better understanding of the regional and global weather origins in the Indian Ocean and advancing common research goals in meteorology, oceanography, and management of living marine resources, it said.

tags
top news
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Rashid’s 3-for shatters DC hopes, Axar departs
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Rashid’s 3-for shatters DC hopes, Axar departs
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In