Oldest panda in Mexico dies at zoo on her 35th birthday after 'enjoying a cake of dates and apples'

  The department said Wednesday that the panda died exactly on her 35th birthday, and had enjoyed a cake of dates and apples, "her favorite food."
Giant panda Shuan Shuan eats bamboo in her inclosure at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City.(AP)
Giant panda Shuan Shuan eats bamboo in her inclosure at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City.(AP)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 07:27 AM IST
AP

Shuan Shuan, the oldest panda in Mexico, has died at the age of 35.

Mexico City’s Environment Department said the panda died at the Chapultepec Zoo in the capital. The department did not list a cause of death.

But it said Shuan Shuan lived well beyond her species’ life expectancy in the wild, which it put at 15 years.

The department said Wednesday that the panda died exactly on her 35th birthday, and had enjoyed a cake of dates and apples, “her favorite food.”

Shuan Shuan was born in 1987, and the department said she was one of the longest-lived pandas outside pandas' native habitat, China.

