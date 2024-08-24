Sci560 expo inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Science Gallery Bengaluru on Saturday announced a new exhibition season that delves into city's rich history as India's premier military-industrial-academic complex. HT Image

The exhibition Sci560, is born from the collaborative efforts of ten city-wide institutions and Science Gallery Bengaluru , and is supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju officially inaugurated the Sci560 exhibition season today, declaring it open to public.

According to SGB, the name 'Sci560' combines Bengaluru's pin code, which starts with 560, with 'sci' to highlight the exhibition's focus on science.

The name also subtly evokes 'sci-fi', connecting the city's scientific history with a sense of exploration and innovation for the future.

The exhibition-season addresses the need for a cultural conversation around research in Bengaluru by highlighting the city's rich history in science by showcasing objects that spearheaded the city's growth.

These include exhibits about fundamental research such as the Kolar Gold Fields neutrino experiments, and Bheja Fry, an experiment to understand how certain areas of the brain code time to remember causality.

Other exhibits include the world-famous Bengaluru Torpedo developed by the Madras Engineer Group as well as three generations of the Electronic Voting Machines manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited , alongside an old fashioned a ballot box.

"Sci560 is not just a chronicle of past achievements; it is a reminder of the power of scientific research to shape our future. The Government of Karnataka is committed to supporting initiatives that bring science closer to the public and that highlight the importance of research in addressing the challenges of our time....The story of science in our city is still being written, and I am certain that the best is yet to come," Boseraju said at the event.

According to SGB officials, Sci560 will be a hybrid exhibition that will be activated by public programmes every weekend. The opening weekend includes a quiz titled Bengaluru Bytes, guided walkthrough in Kannada and English, and a public lecture on 'Map is not the territory'.

Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Board Member, Science Gallery Bengaluru, said, "For centuries, Bengaluru has uniquely demonstrated a spirit of innovation and inquiry. It has been the hub of scientific experimentation and institutional excellence. For years, I have wanted to showcase this spirit to its citizens. Science Gallery Bengaluru is now the perfect public space to make this dream a reality."

