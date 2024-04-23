Will ‘Pink Moon’ live up to its name? What you need to know

April's Full Moon, commonly known as the “Pink Moon”, coincides with the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower this year, potentially overshadowing the annual display of shooting stars. The Moon will appear full for approximately three days, from Monday to Thursday morning. A super pink moon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year above India Gate in Delhi. (ANI) (File)

Full moons typically occur when the moon is directly opposite the Sun from Earth's perspective. The moon's phase is determined by its position relative to Earth, rather than an observer's location on Earth's surface, meaning the timing varies depending on one's time zone.

In India, the Moon's brightness will reach its maximum on Wednesday, April 24, at 5.18 am (IST), according to Time and Date. Meanwhile, in the eastern United States, it will occur during the evening hours of April 23, at 7.49 pm (Eastern Daylight Time).

So, will the Moon tonight truly display a pink hue?

Why the name ‘Pink Moon’?

- According to NASA, the Maine Farmers' Almanac (an annual American periodical), the Full Moon in April is commonly referred to as the “Pink Moon” due to its association with the pink wildflowers that bloom in early spring. These wildflowers, including the moss pink or creeping phlox, are native to North America and often blossom around the time of April's Full Moon.

- In simpler terms, the “Pink Moon” derives its name from the vibrant pink phlox wildflowers that bloom during this time of the year and “do not appear in pink colour.”

- This particular Moon is also known by various other names, such as the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon among coastal tribes, signifying shad spawning as they swim upstream.

- In the Hindu lunisolar calendar, this Full Moon often coincides with the ‘Hanuman Jayanti' festival, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman.

- For Buddhists, particularly in Sri Lanka, this Full Moon corresponds to ‘Bak Poya,’ commemorating the Buddha's visit to Sri Lanka and resolving a dispute between chiefs, averting a potential war.

- The names given by Native Americans reflect the spring thaw and the signs of new growth each year, with variations such as the Breaking Ice Moon and The Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.

- In Celtic tradition, the Full Moon in April is associated with budding, new shoots, seeds, and growth themes, reflected in names like Budding Moon, New Shoots Moon, Seed Moon, and Growing Moon. In Neo-Paganism, it is referred to as the Awakening Moon.

-In Jewish tradition, the Pink Moon is recognised as the ‘Passover Moon,’ as it signifies the commencement of the Jewish festival of Passover (Pesach).