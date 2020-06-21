e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Breastfeeding lowers risk of ovarian cancer. Here’s how

Breastfeeding lowers risk of ovarian cancer. Here’s how

Better management of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) can be enabled with the new test developed by the researchers of CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Montreal, Canada
(UNSPLASH)
         

Better management of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) can be enabled with the new test developed by the researchers of CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal. The results of the study were presented in the medical journal Blood Advances published by the American Society of Hematology. Routine neonatal screening, although not yet available in Quebec, has led to an increase in the incidence of patients diagnosed with SCID in North America in recent years.

This syndrome, a group of rare hereditary genetic disorders, is characterized by a total absence of immune system function, including an absence of T-lymphocytes, the white blood cells that play a crucial role in the body’s immune defence.

Without appropriate treatment, the disorder is fatal during the first months of life in the majority of cases.

Many of the genes involved in SCID have been identified, but clinicians sometimes come across patients who do not have any identified genetic abnormalities.

“It’s very frustrating. In about seven per cent of patients, we can’t provide optimal care because we don’t know the genetic cause,” said Dr. Elie Haddad, a pediatric immunologist at CHU Sainte-Justine and expert in the field of SCID.

“Depending on the nature of the mutated gene, there are two treatments for SCID: either a bone marrow transplantation or thymus transplantation. We still need to be able to identify the type of disease in order to choose the correct treatment option,” added Haddad.

The gene involved can either disrupt hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow that consequently cannot naturally become T-cells, or it can affect the function of the thymus. The thymus is an organ in which immature white blood cells from the bone marrow ‘learn’ to become T-cells.

When doctors are unable to identify the real cause of the disorder, they usually turn to bone marrow transplantation. They do so for two reasons: first, transplants are easier to perform, and second, among the known genes, more are responsible for a dysfunction of the hematopoietic cells than for a malfunction of the thymus.

However, knowing the origin of the disease is critical, because if it’s the thymus that’s not working properly, then the bone marrow transplant will have no effect, and vice versa.

“Given this clinical need, our goal was to create a functional test by taking a very small volume of peripheral blood rather than a bone marrow sample, which is a more complex process to perform in babies and more invasive than a simple blood test,” said Panojot Bifsha, first author of the study.

In the laboratory, a very small number of stem cells is isolated from patients using a limited amount of blood (3 to 5 mL). A test with a 3D culture that mimics the function of a human thymus is used to test this small number of cells, and a response is obtained in less than five weeks. If the results are normal, thymus transplantation is recommended, but if they are abnormal, then a bone marrow transplant is preferred.

“Our 3D culture system is unique because it allows us to test a very small number of stem cells circulating in the blood and get a relatively quick response. We received blood samples from all over North America, which allowed us to validate our method.

A similar study conducted with bone marrow samples at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) produced similar results, proving the reliability of the test developed at CHU Sainte-Justine from a blood sample. The U.S. study was also published today in Blood Advances.

As Quebec’s hub of care and research for children with rare or serious diseases, CHU Sainte-Justine strives to stay one step ahead in research niches for which it is famous, such as the genetics of rare diseases and innovative treatments in precision medicine.

Additional studies will be required to further validate the latest test and allow it to be used on more patients.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In