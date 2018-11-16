Drinking and sex could be linked, here’s what parents can do

Drinking and sex may have a connection, and that could be especially dangerous for underage drinkers. And research also shows a link between the two.

A 2018 survey published in the Journal of American College Health shows that consensual sex is less enjoyable when one or both of the participants have been drinking. Other research also links alcohol use to higher rates of unprotected intercourse. And teens who start drinking early are also likely to have their sexual encounter earlier, says a study by Indiana University in Bloomington.

So, if you think your teenager may be at risk, here’s what you need to know about it:

* Talk to your teenager: As a parent, it’s best to speak to them about the risks associated with underage drinking as well as unprotected sex to prevent diseases and accidents. Don’t be condescending, try to understand their perspective as well. And while it may be an uncomfortable topic, you need to broach it.

* Peer pressure plays a huge role: You may want to keep a tab on your child’s peer group and friend circle. Don’t snoop around though. Try to invite them over and know them better so that you will have a clear idea about what’s going on in your child’s life. If you see any sign of bullying, broach the topic to your child’s educational institution and have a chat with your child.

* Give advice instead of trying to control: Forcing your teenager to behave a certain way is likely to backfire. Instead, make sure you talk to them and communicate your views as advice and not as an ultimatum. Keep all channels of communication open.

* Use teachable moments in daily life: TV shows or incidents that play out on news channels are good opportunities to broach the topic with your teenager. Ask them about how things could have played out differently if the characters had acted in a different manner and made other choices.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:57 IST