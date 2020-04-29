e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Family abuse in childhood tied to heart attacks, strokes as adult. Here’s why

Family abuse in childhood tied to heart attacks, strokes as adult. Here’s why

The study showed people exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity were more than 50 per cent more likely to have a cardiovascular disease event such as a heart attack or stroke over a 30-year follow-up.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
The study showed people exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity were more than 50 per cent more likely to have a cardiovascular disease event such as a heart attack or stroke over a 30-year follow-up.
The study showed people exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity were more than 50 per cent more likely to have a cardiovascular disease event such as a heart attack or stroke over a 30-year follow-up.(UNSPLASH)
         

Parents, read this carefully. Children who experience trauma, abuse, neglect and family dysfunction are at increased risk of having heart disease in their 50s and 60s, warn researchers.

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study showed people exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity were more than 50 per cent more likely to have a cardiovascular disease event such as a heart attack or stroke over a 30-year follow-up.

“This population of adults is much more likely to partake in risky behaviours - for example, using food as a coping mechanism, which can lead to problems with weight and obesity,” said first author Jacob Pierce from Northwestern University in the US.

“They also have higher rates of smoking, which has a direct link to cardiovascular disease,” Pierce added.

The longitudinal research of more than 3,600 participants described the trajectory of cardiovascular disease and death based on family environment ratings from young adulthood into older middle age.

Children who experience this type of adversity are predisposed to higher rates of lifelong stress, smoking, anxiety, depression and sedentary lifestyle that persist into adulthood.

These can lead to increased body mass index (BMI), diabetes, increased blood pressure, vascular dysfunction and inflammation, the researchers said.

The findings showed that adults who were exposed to these risk factors as children may benefit from counselling on the link between coping with stress and controlling smoking and obesity, but more research is needed.

“Early childhood experiences have a lasting effect on adult mental and physical well-being, and a large number of American kids continue to suffer abuse and dysfunction that will leave a toll of health and social functioning issues throughout their lives,” said senior author Joseph Feinglass.

“Social and economic support for young children in the US, which is low by the standards of other developed countries, has the biggest ‘bang for the buck’ of any social programme,” Feinglass noted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships