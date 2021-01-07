e-paper
He stood me up: Drew Barrymore opens up about her experience on a celebrity dating app

He stood me up: Drew Barrymore opens up about her experience on a celebrity dating app

Drew Barrymore said, “I went on an app -- I think you’ve been on this app, too -- where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and definitely their best friend’s kid. I was like: ‘Wow this is like a cookie-cutter. It’s like the same thing over and over and over.’”

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore(Instagram)
         

American actor, producer and recently-turned talk show host Drew Barrymore has had a slew of Hollywood celebrities grace her increasingly popular talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and most recently comedian Nikki Glaser took the hot seat and the duo spoke at length about dating, which the actor said is “one of my favourite subjects ever to dissect.”

According to the Daily Mail, the two first chatted about dating apps, and Glaser explained that “guys do not come across great on dating apps.” The 36-year-old comedian joked about men having very few photos of themselves that “accurately represent who they are.” The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star said, “I went on an app -- I think you’ve been on this app, too -- where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and definitely their best friend’s kid. I was like: ‘Wow this is like a cookie-cutter. It’s like the same thing over and over and over.’“

Her experience with the app was soured when a dating experience went poorly. “I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet,” Barrymore revealed.

“I was like: ‘Can’t you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver.’ The ‘50 First Dates’ star went on , “I was more miffed that it was at 3 o’clock when we were supposed to meet.I’m like, ‘Just do that at 2.’”

To which Nikki responded about having had a similar experience, ‘It’s nice to hear that it’s happened to you too. These apps, especially the one you are talking about, which I believe is the celebrity dating app, I just call it DJ’s jumping off of yachts because that’s all it is.’ Glaser then said that being stood up is “just so disappointing” after spending time getting dressed and excited.

“Totally, I felt so stupid,” Barrymore confessed. While the actor never disclosed which app she was using, Glaser said she understood the star to be talking about “the celebrity dating app.” Raya is a popular dating app with celebrities and requires an application process much stricter than most apps.

Barrymore did, however, confirm, “Yes, and there are all these big high-powered men and of course I didn’t go for any of those, I never have. I was like oh the comedy writer that sounds fun.”

To which Glaser said that they could probably have just been intimidated by Drew. And the host responded, “I think he’s just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way,” she said. “Screw that, Nikki, we got to face the facts. They’re just not showing up. It may be personal, it may not be, but just whatever. Let’s not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this.”

(With ANI inputs)

