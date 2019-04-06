Here’s what Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap like and hate about each other

Having your spouse in the same profession can be quite a boon, and badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap can surely vouch for this.

The badminton star couple share that they often discuss their “games and strategies” at home and the inputs they give each other only help them in making the game better.

“We always exchange notes and help each other in training and strategy. We know each other’s opponents very well and we always try to improve,” says Saina, adding that when partners understand each other both personally and professionally “life becomes all the more better”. Kashyap could not agree more and adds that Sania is his “support system”.

After dating for over 10 years, Saina and Kashyap tied the knot in December, last year. While the couple only have nice things to say about each other, we asked them that one thing that they like, and dislike, about each other. Kashyap says, “(I like) Her conviction. When she makes decisions and tough choices. She sticks to her decisions and even if it seems wrong initially she will persist in making sure it ends up right, it’s one thing I’m not so good at all. So, she helps me a lot.”

Prompt him to mention one thing he can’t stand about Saina and Kashyap takes a pause before saying, “I don’t think I hate anything. Well, she hurries me up always I’m a little laid back in my approach so in a hurry I keep forgetting stuff (laughs).”

Saina, on her part, says that Kashyap is “very supportive”. She adds, “He has a helping nature and has always helped me to get out of tough situations. What I hate is that he keeps forgetting everything all the time.”

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:47 IST