I always will remain pansexual: Cara Delevingne

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:18 IST

Model and actor Cara Delevingne has opened up about being pansexual, and says she falls in love with the person, not the gender. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” variety.com quoted Delevingne as saying. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’ I fall in love with the person -- and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” she added.

In 2018, the Victoria Secrets angel told her fans that she identified as sexually fluid. “I never thought I needed to come out. It was just kind of like, ‘This is who I am. Just so you know’,” she said.

Delevingne remembers growing up “in an old-fashioned, repressed English family”, adding that there was a period of time where she “didn’t want to admit who I was”.

She said, “I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family. And I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were s**t all the time: ‘That’s so f***ing gay of you, man’. Everyone used to talk about ‘Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman’. I’d be like, ‘That’s disgusting’. I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore,” the actress said while recalling her fear of revealing that she was attracted to women to her father after one heartbreak.

“I was honestly terrified,” she said, adding she thought he might kick her out of the house. Instead, she found acceptance.

“He was like, ‘She isn’t worth the energy. You deserve to be loved’. He was so sweet, I could cry about it right now,” she said.

The model joined celebrities including the likes of Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Rihanna, Dwayne Johnson, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, among others to protest the killing of African-American George Floyd who was killed when white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his kneck for nine minutes, killing the 46-year-old. The incident sparked global protests and celebrities took to social media and the streets to protest police brutality against African Americans, with the war cry Black Lives Matter resonating all around.

Cara took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself at one such protest holding a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter.” She captioned the photo, “One step forward, but a long way to go. #BlackLivesMatter.”

(With agency inputs. )

