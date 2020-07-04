e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Loss of libido, high prevalence of depression during menopause transition

Loss of libido, high prevalence of depression during menopause transition

Almost 70% women transitioning into menopause have a high prevalence of depression.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Cleveland, Ohio
Representational image
Representational image(Unsplash)
         

Almost 70 per cent women transitioning into menopause have a high prevalence of depression, suggests a recent study conducted on postmenopausal women.

The study also explained the greatest risk factors for it in postmenopausal women, as well as any relationships with anxiety and fear of death.

Study results have been published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

With the decrease in hormone production during menopause, women are more prone to a number of psychological problems, including depression, anxiety, irritability, nervousness, sadness, restlessness, memory problems, lack of confidence and concentration, and a loss of libido.

At the same time, as women age, the fear of death becomes more pronounced. Depression and anxiety, which are the most common psychological problems that occur during the menopause transition, likely increase that fear.

In this new study involving 485 postmenopausal Turkish women aged between 35 and 78 years, researchers sought to determine the frequency of depressive symptoms in postmenopausal women, the variables affecting it, and the levels of anxiety and fear of death.

They then evaluated the relationship between all these variables and postmenopausal depression. They found that depression in postmenopausal women is a common and important health problem that requires further study.

In this specific study, 41 per cent of the participants were confirmed to experience some form of depression, although it is theorized that this rate was lower than in some previous studies because of the somewhat lower age of participants (average age, 56.3 y).

In addition, the researchers identified those risk factors that most affected depression in postmenopause. These included being a widow or separated from one’s spouse, alcohol consumption, any medical history requiring continuous medication, the presence of any physical disability, physician-diagnosed mental illness, and having four or more living children.

They did not, however, confirm any relationship between depression and the fear of death, although the somewhat younger age of the study group may have influenced this lack of association.

Study results appear in the article “Depression, anxiety, and fear of death in postmenopausal women.”

“The findings of this study involving postmenopausal Turkish women are consistent with existing literature and emphasize the high prevalence of depressive symptoms in midlife women, particularly those with a history of depression or anxiety, chronic health conditions, and psychosocial factors such as major stressful life events,” said Dr Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Dr Faubion added: “Women and the clinicians who care for them need to be aware that the menopause transition is a period of vulnerability in terms of mood.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Accused of chasing I-Day launch glory, ICMR defends fast tracking Covaxin
Accused of chasing I-Day launch glory, ICMR defends fast tracking Covaxin
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin shot dead inside his home in Kabul: Report
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin shot dead inside his home in Kabul: Report
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey’s house
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey’s house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In