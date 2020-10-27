e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Male government employees now entitled for child care leave

Male government employees now entitled for child care leave

Over the reforms brought by the Department of Personnel and Training, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi [India]
Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.
Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.(Pixabay)
         

Over the reforms brought by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL).

However, he added that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent”, which may include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may, therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single-handed parent.

“While briefing about some of the major reforms brought by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) under the Modi government, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave,” Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a release.

Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.

The Union Minister also informed that an employee on Child Care Leave may now leave the head quarter with the prior approval of Competent Authority.

“In addition, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on Child Care Leave. Elaborating further, he informed that Child Care Leave can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days,” the release said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition of availing Child Care Leave up to the age of 22 years of the child has been removed and now Child Care Leave can be availed by a government servant for a disabled child of any age.

He added that it has been possible to make several out-of-box decisions in the DoPT over the last six years.

“Basic purpose behind all these decisions has always been to enable a government employee to contribute to the maximum of his potential, although at the same time there will be no leniency or tolerance toward corruption or non-performance,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras Case

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In