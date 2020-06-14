e-paper
Pride Month 2020: Brush up on this LGBTQI+ dictionary

Pride Month 2020: Brush up on this LGBTQI+ dictionary

June is Pride Month, which has been dedicated to the rainbow ways of ending discrimination against individuals who are a part of the LGBTQ community. As an ally of the community, don’t get their gender identities wrong and brush up on your terms!

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:02 IST
Mallika Bhagat
Mallika Bhagat
Hindustan Times
As an ally of the community, don’t get their gender identities wrong and brush up on your terms!
As an ally of the community, don't get their gender identities wrong and brush up on your terms!(Unsplash)
         

Do you know the difference between a transgender and a transexual? Do terms like pansexual and demisexual confuse you? So many identities and sexualities are part of the rainbow banner of LGBTQI+. Be a better ally to them, and celebrate pride without prejudice by referring to this quick guide on common terms to help you be more inclusive:

Asexual: One who experiences little or no sexual attraction

Bisexual: People attracted to both men and women

Cisgender: One whose gender and personal identification corresponds with the gender assigned at birth

Drag Queen: Theatrical performances by (mostly) a man who dresses as a woman

Demisexual: People who experience sexual attraction only after an emotional bond is formed

Gay: Primarily used for men attracted to other men, but also used as an umbrella term for people who are attracted to the same gender

Gender fluid: Individuals whose identification with a gender changes

Intersex: Person with sexual anatomy that does not fit completely into either male or female binary

Lesbian: Women who are attracted to women

Non-Binary: One who doesn’t identify as male or female

Pan/Omnisexual: People who experience sexual or romantic attraction for people of all gender identities/expressions

Queer: Anyone who does not conform to traditional gender identities in some way

Transgender: Someone whose gender identity does not correspond with the sex assigned at birth

Transsexual: A person who identifies psychologically as a gender/sex other than the one assigned at birth and transitions via hormones and surgery to match their inner sense of gender/sex

