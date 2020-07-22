e-paper
Spiritual department introduces happiness course to address Covid-19 induced depression

In the time of despair caused due to Covid-19 when people are facing depression across the globe, people in Madhya Pradesh are learning how to remain happy in such a trying time.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:37 IST
Shruti Tomar | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Bhopal
Representational image
Representational image(Unsplash)
         

“During lockdown in May, Rajya Anand Sansthan (RAS), a part of department of spiritual started a six-week online happiness course called ‘A life of happiness and fulfilment’ to teach people how to become happy as Covid-19 caused depression to many,” said Inder Pal Singh, director of the government organisation.

Rajya Anand Sansthan, which took a back seat during the then Congress-led government in MP, has now come back with the course of teaching people to become happy with limited source of income which they have, said the officer.

“During lockdown, many people have undergone depression and their frustration level has increased. We introduced this course as a ray of hope for such people. We are teaching people that how Buddha got real happiness by leaving his kingdom and everything which a normal person runs after during his whole life. We are teaching what are habits that make people happy and what are habits that affect their happiness adversely. This course will leave a great impact on the life of people as it was specially designed by University of Texas Professor Raj Raghunath,” said Akhilesh Argal, chief executive officer, RAS.

“Through this course, we are trying to increase mental strength of people and teach them scientific means of happiness,” he added.

On the completion of course for the first batch, a test is being organized too to check the performance and to get an idea how much the course left impact on their lives. This week, first two candidates have completed the course and we are soon going to issue their certificates, said Argal.

The course is available for all and till now 10000 people have got themselves registered for the course. Most of these candidates are school teachers from across the state.

School education department, commissioner Jayshree Kiyawat said, “Many people especially kids who are locked in their houses are feeling depressed so we have decided to motivate government teachers to become a part of it and learn to be happy and satisfied so they can teach students about it.”

However, a section of teachers showed their dissatisfaction and said it was more of a sermon that any concrete education.

“Who doesn’t know that selfishness and jealousy are sins of anybody’s life. Every spiritual guru talks about this only. Of course, the government organisation has added some scientific factors but for me it was more like attending a spiritual seminar,” said a school teacher from Rajgarh district, who didn’t wish to be named.

“They are teaching a science of happiness. I have completed the course. I got assignment on a test every week after completing the week’s course which was a bit interesting. It is difficult to imbibe everything out of which I was taught but practising even a part of it helps me a lot”, said Vikas Mahajan, a teacher.

