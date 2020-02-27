e-paper
Seriously Cyrus: Don't be a turtle, learn a new hobby together instead

Seriously Cyrus: Don’t be a turtle, learn a new hobby together instead

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:05 IST
Cyrus Broacha
Cyrus Broacha
Hindustan Times, Delhi
I am a 35-year-old woman married for eight years. We are in a happy zone but somehow recently, I feel he has changed his behaviour towards me and our daughter. I tried speaking to him but he’s reserved. What should I do? — KT

The ancient Native American tribe, The Cheyenne, (pronounced Shian or Sion like a road in Mumbai), had a word for it. Frankly, I can’t remember the word, as I don’t speak their dialect at all. However, the word meant, ‘one’s inward turtle’. Which meant to withdraw one’s head into the body. In medieval times, turtles were popular at cocktail parties because they could do tricks such as hold the head within the neck area, turn on their back, (where the term turn turtle comes from), and run as fast as they can at the mention of the word soup. Your husband is performing the first trick. Which begs the question, is he a turtle? Please don’t answer that. Sometimes doing the same old, same old, kills the zest in life. He may be a victim of sheer boredom. So, before you start worrying he’s having an affair, maybe spice things up. Go on a holiday, pursue a new hobby together. Just don’t turn turtle, if you know what I mean.

I am a 28-year-old man, married for two years. I don’t know if she trusts me as I see signs of insecurities when I’m off on an office trip or a party. What do I do?  — SD

SD, you are not insecure about her? But she thinks you are George Clooney? Also, what’s with the ‘office’ party reference? To my trained mind, she’s worried about a specific someone. I suggest you reassure her about your lack of interest in the said person. Don’t pretend that person does not exist.

