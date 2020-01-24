This Valentine’s Day you can win a chance to stay at Juliet’s home

sex-and-relationships

If you’ve ever romanticised about a love so true like Romeo and Juliet, then this is perfect for you. Travel leader Airbnb.com gives you and your special someone the opportunity to live out your fantasy with a night in Juliet’s home. For the first time ever, Juliet’s House in Verona, Casa di Giulietta, will welcome a modern a couple to stay on Valentines Day.

The house fabled to belong to the Shakespearian heroine features the iconic balcony associated with Juliet’s ‘wherefore art thou Romeo’ declaration of love. The winning couple will stay for one night, enjoy a feast cooked by a two Michelin Stars chef and read love letters written to Juliet.

The 13th century Italian building has inspired generations with its iconic balcony that reflects Shakespeare’s description in Romeo & Juliet. Airbnb has transformed the centuries-old building fit for a modern day romance. The couple will be waited on by a personal butler and treated to a romantic candlelit dinner prepared by two Michelin star chef Giancarlo Perbellini in a glittering dining room filled with crystals, candles and flowers.

And if that’s not enough after a day of feasting, exploring and reading Juliet’s love letters, they will retire for the night to Juliet’s medieval-themed bedroom which features “Letto di Giulietta”, the original bed used in Zeffirelli’s classic 1960s movie ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The 13th century townhouse is a celebrated landmark and museum in the center of Verona and will be turned into a home for the first time since the 1930s. Although the stay can only be given to one winner and their partner, four exclusive Valentine’s Experiences will be listed on Airbnb with bookable dates in February: Michelin Starred Special Dinner, Juliet’s Secretary for a Day, Romantic Photoshoot and Romantic Food & Wine Walk.

How to apply

To stay in Juliet’s house, eligible applicants must pen a letter to Juliet, sharing their own poignant love story and explaining why they and their partner would be perfect guests. Entries can be submitted at airbnb.com/juliet until 11:59 pm EST on 2nd February 2020. Rules apply.

