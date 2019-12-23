Tips to increase productivity, satisfaction and bring well-being at workplace

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:16 IST

Environments that combine comfort, function and emotional satisfaction can inspire people to do their best work as well as increase productivity, satisfaction and engagement.

A recent study by Gallup showed that worldwide, 87 per cent of employed people are “not engaged” or “actively disengaged” at work, which means that they’re emotionally disconnected from their workplaces and thus less likely to be productive.

Sometimes these disengaged employees are outright toxic to the organisation. The cost is high for countries as well as companies. In the US alone, Gallup estimates that the cost of disengaged employees could be between $450-$550 billion per year.

Based on the research, Praveen Rawal, Managing Director, Steelcase India, South East, shares few tips for bringing well-being into the workplace:

1. Loosen up

For people to work comfortably, feet don’t always have to be on the floor. Relaxed postures can still support their productivity.

2. Allow for alone

Most people toggle between introverted and extroverted modes throughout their workday. Spaces that allow people to escape, ponder and disconnect support cognitive and emotional wellbeing.

3. Create choices

One person’s lounge can be another person’s workstation. A range of settings and support for transitions can accommodate different work styles and postures.

4. Put nature to work

Bring wellbeing to the office by providing the option for people to work outside. Fresh air and natural light are refreshing, and it’s been proven that working outdoors or near natural light improves creativity, productivity and engagement.

5. Create an unplug zone

A space with zero connectivity to wi-fi and power will encourage people to have face time with each other, read a book or rest their eyes.

